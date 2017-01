01-18-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - California Women Files Class Action Over Denial Of Breastfeeding Support

OAKLAND, Calif. - A California woman on Jan. 13 filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that she and other women have been wrongfully denied access to and coverage for a vital women's preventive service - breastfeeding support, supplies and counseling - for which coverage is mandated by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) (Rachel Condry, et al. v. UnitedHealth Group Inc., et al., No. 4:17-cv-00183, N.D. Calif.).