01-18-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Confirms $1.3M Award For Solar Panel Maker, Refuses To Vacate

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge on Jan. 17 refused to vacate a $1,305,131 arbitral award issued in favor of a maker of solar panels, finding that the award was not ambiguous and that the tribunal did not act in bad faith (Trina Solar US, Inc. v. JRC Services LLC, et al., No. 16-CV-2869, S.D. N.Y.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 6134).