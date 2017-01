01-18-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Says Ruling That Document Was Privileged Was Not Clearly Erroneous

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A federal judge in New York on Jan. 13 denied a reinsurer's challenge to a magistrate judge's ruling, finding that the magistrate judge's finding that a certain document was privileged was not clearly erroneous (Utica Mutual Insurance Company v. Munich Reinsurance America, Inc., No. 12-cv-00196, and Munich Reinsurance America, Inc., v. Utica Mutual Insurance Company, No. 13-cv-00743, N.D. N.Y.).