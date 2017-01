01-18-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Samsung Hit With Class Suit Alleging It's Not Fixing Recalled Washers

OKLAHOMA CITY - Despite recalling certain top-load washers, Samsung Electronics America Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are failing to perform repairs, the only recall option available to consumers that won't cost them anything out of pocket, an Oklahoma man alleges in a class complaint filed Jan. 13 in an Oklahoma federal court (Jerry Wells, et al. v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc., et al. No. 17-46, W.D. Okla.).