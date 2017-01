01-18-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Arizona Appellate Panel Vacates Summary Judgment In Electrocution Suit

PHOENIX - An Arizona appellate panel on Jan. 12 vacated a trial court's order granting summary judgment for a banquet hall after finding that a jury could find that a repairman who was electrocuted was not warned about an HVAC unit that still had power and that the danger may not have been an open and obvious hazard (Reyna Perez v. Babylon Banquet Hall, et al., No. 1 CA-CV 15-0735, Ariz. App., Div. 1.; 2017 Ariz. App. Unpub. LEXIS 48).