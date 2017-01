01-19-2017 | 16:00 PM

Former Doctor Pleads Guilty To Scheme Involving Examinations Of Veterans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Missouri doctor who surrendered his medical license in 2010 after pleading to an insurance fraud scheme pleaded guilty on Jan. 17 to another insurance fraud scheme in which he conducted disability examinations on veterans (United States of America v. Wayne Williamson, No. 17cr25, W.D. Mo.).