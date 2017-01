01-19-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - High Court Will Not Hear Issue Of Forum-Selection Clause In ERISA Disability Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 17 denied review of a ruling by the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals that enforced a forum-selection clause in a disability plan governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (Lorna Clause v. U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, et al., No. 16-641, U.S. Sup.).