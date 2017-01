01-19-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Insurer Failed To Show That Bifurcation Is Necessary In Bad Faith Suit

COLUMBUS, Ohio - An insurer's "mere assertion" that simultaneously litigating an insurance bad faith claim with other claims in an insurance dispute will require it to prematurely divulge privileged information is not sufficient to require bifurcation and a stay of the bad faith claim, a federal judge in Ohio ruled Jan. 13 in denying the insurer's motion to bifurcate (Excel Direct Inc. v. Nautilus Insurance Co., No. 16-446, S.D. Ohio; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 5435).