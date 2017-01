01-19-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 9th Circuit: Dismissal Of Karaoke Company's Trademark Case Was Proper

SAN FRANCISCO - Allegations by a karaoke music producer that a defendant's practice of "media-shifting" karaoke tracks from physical compact discs to digital files violates the Lanham Act were correctly dismissed by an Arizona federal judge, the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Jan. 18 (Slep-Tone Entertainment Corporation v. Wired for Sound Karaoke and DJ Services LLC, No. 14-17229, 9th Cir.).