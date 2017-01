01-19-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Inter Partes Review Request Filed By Facebook, Instagram

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Just three months after seeking inter partes review (IPR) by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of a media delivery patent, Facebook Inc. and Instagram LLC on Jan. 15 filed a second petition for IPR of the same patent (Facebook Inc., et al. v. Skky LLC, No. IPR2017-00688, PTAB).