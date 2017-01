01-19-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 2nd Circuit Vacates Decision Refusing To Enforce $48M ICC Award

NEW YORK - The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 18 vacated a district court's decision to refuse enforcement of a $48 million arbitral award issued by the International Chamber of Commerce's (ICC) International Court of Arbitration, finding that a group of Brazilian companies was not required to first attempt to confirm the award before seeking enforcement (CBF Industria de Gusa S/A, et al. v. AMCI Holdings Inc., No. 15-1133, 15-1146, 2nd Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 899).