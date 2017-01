01-19-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Porn Firm Tells 6th Circuit Downloader Failed To Show Prejudice In Dismissal

CINCINNATI - In a Jan. 13 appellee brief filed in the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, an adult entertainment company says that its abandoned infringement claim against an accused file sharer was properly dismissed with prejudice because of the defendant's dilatory discovery conduct and to serve judicial economy (Malibu Media LLC v. David Ricupero, No. 16-3628, 6th Cir.).