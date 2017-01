01-19-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Genuine Issues Exist As To When Masonry Defects Were Discovered, Judge Finds

BALTIMORE - A federal judge in Maryland on Jan. 17 denied a masonry subcontractor's motion for summary judgment in a breach of contract suit, ruling that genuine issues of fact remain as to when potential defects in the installation of a masonry facade that collapsed in April 2013 were known (Skanska USA Building Inc. v. J.D. Long Masonry Inc., No. 16-0933, D. Md.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 5885).