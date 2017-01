01-19-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Michigan Appeals Panel Finds Hazard Open And Obvious In Premises Liability Suit

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan appellate panel on Jan. 17 found that a sunken drainage ditch on a gas station's property that caused injury to a biker was an open and obvious hazard and remanded the suit to the trial court with an order to grant summary judgment to the gas station owner (William Basacchi v. Simon Land Development Group LLC, et al., No. 329503, Mich. App. Dist. 4; 2017 Mich. App. LEXIS 73).