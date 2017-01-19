01-19-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Deal Reached To Clean Up Shuttered Uranium Mines On Navajo Lands

PHOENIX - The Navajo Nation and the United States have agreed to settle their claims against two mining companies for cleanup of 94 abandoned uranium mines on Navajo lands, with the companies performing the work and the United States contributing about half the estimated $600 million in costs, according to a consent decree filed Jan. 17 in Arizona federal court (United States of America v. Cyprus Amax Minerals Company, et al., No. 2:17-cv-140, Navajo Nation v. Cyprus Amax Minerals Company, et al., No. 3:17-cv-8007, D. Ariz.).