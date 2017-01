01-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - High Court Finds Clause Did Not Confer Federal Jurisdiction For Fannie Mae

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 18 reversed a decision granting judgment for the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) on claims related to a property foreclosure, finding that the sue-and-be-sued clause in a federal charter does not expressly confer jurisdiction on federal courts (Crystal Monique Lightfoot, et al. v. Cendant Mortgage Corporation, et al., No. 14-1055, U.S. Sup.; 2017 U.S. LEXIS 785).