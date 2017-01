01-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 2nd Circuit: Insureds' Delay In Notifying Insurers Of Theft Claim Is Inexcusable

NEW YORK - The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 19 found that insureds' delay in notifying their insurers of an alleged burglary was unreasonable and inexcusable, affirming a lower federal court's ruling in favor of the insurers in a breach of contract lawsuit (Nikolai Minasian, et al. v. IDS Property Casualty Insurance Co., et al., No. 16-80, 2nd Cir.).