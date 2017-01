01-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Rejects Insurer's Motion To Bifurcate, Stay Insurance Bad Faith Claims

PHILADELPHIA - Bifurcating and staying bad faith claims in an insurance breach of contract and bad faith lawsuit would not be convenient for the parties, prejudice an insurer or economize the litigation, a federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled Jan. 18 in denying the insurer's motion (Eizen Fineburg & McCarthy P.C. v. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co., No. 16-2461, E.D. Pa.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 6985).