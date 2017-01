01-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Panel: Failure To Request Written Consent Before Settlement Negates Coverage

PASADENA, Calif. - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 19 found that a lower federal court properly applied California law in finding that a bank insured breached its professional liability insurance policy by failing to request or obtain the insurer's written consent before executing a settlement in an underlying mortgage loan dispute (OneWest Bank, FSB, v. Houston Casualty Co., No. 15-55579, 9th Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 993).