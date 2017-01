01-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Delaware Federal Judge: Bloomberg Entitled To Prevail In Patent Case

WILMINGTON, Del. - Allegations that Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Finance L.P. (Bloomberg, collectively) infringed a patented method for providing subscribers with real-time financial market information were rejected Jan. 19 by a Delaware federal judge in response to a defense motion for summary judgment (Quest Licensing Corporation v. Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Finance L.P., No. 14-561, D. Del.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 7200).