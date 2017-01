01-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Affirms: Electronic Trading Method Is Patent Eligible

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 18 upheld findings by an Illinois federal judge that two patents directed to a method of electronic trading do not claim ineligible subject matter under 35 U.S. Code Section 101 (Trading Technologies International Inc. v. CQG Inc., et al., No. 16-1616, Fed. Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 834).