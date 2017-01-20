01-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - NLRB Regional Director Orders Election For Duke Ph.D. Student Unit

ATLANTA - All Ph.D. students at Duke University who are employed by the university to provide instructional services or research services, except for those students at Duke Kushan University and Duke-NUS Medical School, are employees within the meaning of Section 2(3) of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) and may vote on union representation, a National Labor Relations Board regional director ruled Jan. 18 (Duke University and Service Employees International Union CLC/CTW, No. 10-RC-187957, NLRB, Region 10).