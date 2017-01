01-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - ICSID Refuses To Reconsider Finding That Venezuela Breached Treaty

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A tribunal for the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) on Jan. 18 released a decision in which it denied the third request of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for reconsideration of a decision that it breached a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) when it expropriated an investment by a group of companies in oil projects (ConocoPhillips Petrozuata B.V., et al. v. Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, No. ARB/07/30, ICSID).