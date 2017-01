01-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Merits Hearing Set In Boundary Dispute Between Ghana And Cote D'Ivoire

HAMBURG, Germany - The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) on Jan. 16 announced that it will hold a hearing on the merits in a dispute over the maritime boundary between Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire next month (Ghana v. Cote d'Ivoire, No. 23, ITLOS).