01-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Mallinckrodt Disgorges $100M, Licenses Competing Drug Under FTC/States Settlement

WASHINGTON, D.C. - British drug maker Mallinckrodt ARD Inc. will disgorge $100 million in profits to settle a complaint by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and five states that it purchased the rights to a competing drug to have a monopoly, then raised the price of the drug by 85,000 percent, the FTC announced Jan. 18 (Federal Trade Commission, et al. v. Mallinckrodt ARD Inc., et al., No. 17-120, D. D.C.).