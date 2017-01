01-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Pennsylvania Appellate Panel Reinstates Suit Over Hospital's Alleged Negligence

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania's Superior Court panel on Jan. 17 found that a hospital was entitled to limited immunity under Pennsylvania's Mental Health Procedure Act (MHPA) but said that immunity is moot because a woman who sued the hospital after her suicidal daughter was allowed to leave the hospital without being stopped brought claims that could be seen as gross negligence by the jury (Susan M. Martin v. Holy Spirit Hospital, No. 311 MDA 2016, Pa. Super.; 2017 PA Super. LEXIS 32).