Mealey's PI/Product Liability - U.S. Supreme Court To Rule On Jurisdiction In California Plavix Injury Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 19 granted certiorari to drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) on whether Plavix injury claims can arise in California state courts when there is no causal link between BMS's forum contact and the plaintiffs' claims (Bristol-Myers Squibb Company v. Superior Court of California for the County of San Francisco, et al., No. 16-466, U.S. Sup.).