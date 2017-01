01-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Appeals Court Affirms Company's Liability For Home-Heating-Oil Spill

NEW YORK - A New York justice did not err when denying a home-heating-oil company's motion for summary judgment on liability because the company was required to demonstrate that a spill that occurred after an employee overfilled a woman's in-home, above-ground tanks did not actually reach the surface or groundwater, a state appellate panel ruled Jan. 18. (Mary Ellen Zincke v. Pacific Energy Corp., No. 2015-00108, N.Y. Sup., App. Div., 2nd Dept.; 2017 N.Y. App. Div. LEXIS 338).