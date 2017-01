01-23-2017 | 19:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - Claimants Appeal Rejection Of Bid To Dismiss Cases Of 4 Energy Future Affiliates

WILMINGTON, Del. - Four asbestos personal injury claimants on Jan. 18 asked a Delaware federal judge to decide whether several affiliates of debtor Energy Future Holdings Corp. (EFH) had a valid bankruptcy purpose when filing their Chapter 11 petitions or whether they filed for bankruptcy as a litigation tactic to evade asbestos liabilities (Shirley Fenicle, et al. v. Energy Future Holdings Corp., No. 17-9, D. Del.).