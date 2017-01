01-23-2017 | 19:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - Johns-Manville Affiliate Backs Order Barring Woman's Mesothelioma Claim

NEW YORK - A bankruptcy court properly exercised its jurisdiction when determining that a mesothelioma sufferer's premises liability claim against a subsidiary of Johns-Manville Corp. arose long before the subsidiary filed for bankruptcy protection and is therefore enjoined and channeled to Johns-Mansville's asbestos trust, the subsidiary argues in a Jan. 19 brief filed in a New York federal court appeal (Lynda Berry v. Graphic Packaging International, Inc., No. 16-5817, S.D. N.Y.).