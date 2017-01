01-23-2017 | 19:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - Kaiser Gypsum Gets Extra Time To Present Plan For Reorganizing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A North Carolina federal bankruptcy judge in a Jan. 19 minute order gave Chapter 11 debtor Kaiser Gypsum Co. Inc. six more months to file a plan of reorganization that the debtor hopes will include a trust to resolve asbestos claims (In re Kaiser Gypsum Company, Inc., at al., No. 16-31602, W.D. N.C. Bkcy.).