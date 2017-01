01-23-2017 | 19:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Coverage Barred For Trademark Infringement Dispute, Federal Judge Rules

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Because an underlying complaint against a motorcycle helmet manufacturer insured contains no allegations distinct from the excluded trademark infringement claims, the manufacturer's insurers have no duty to defend, a North Carolina federal judge held Jan. 19 (Catlin Specialty Insurance Co. v. Tegol Inc., et al., No. 14-00607, W.D. N.C.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 7565).