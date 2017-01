01-23-2017 | 19:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge Dismisses Insurers' Coverage Suit In Favor Of State Court Case

BALTIMORE - Finding similarities with a declaratory judgment action filed by subcontractors' commercial general liability insurers, a Maryland federal judge on Jan. 20 dismissed a case involving a contractor's insurers over the same duties to defend allegations of excessive radon asserted in two underlying putative class actions (Evanston Insurance Co., et al. v. Dan Ryan Builders Inc., No. 15-3419, D. Md.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 8320).