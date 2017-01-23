01-23-2017 | 19:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Florida Panel: Court Erred In Allowing Prejudicial, Undisclosed Expert Testimony

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Finding that a lower court erred in permitting a plaintiff to argue and present evidence that a doctor breached her duty of care by providing samples of the antibiotic Levaquin to a patient who later died of meningitis, a Florida appeals panel on Jan. 20 reversed the wrongful death medical malpractice dispute and remanded for a new trial (Doctors Company, et al. v. Nancy Plummer, individually and as personal representative of the estate of William Plummer, and on behalf of B.A.P. and L.J.P., minors, No. 5D15-1963, Fla. App., 5th Dist.).