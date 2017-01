01-23-2017 | 19:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 11th Circuit: Award Of Fees In Copyright Case Not Abuse Of Discretion

ATLANTA - A decision by a Florida federal judge to award $13,961 in attorney fees under Section 505 of the Copyright Act will stand in light of a Jan. 18 ruling by the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals (Dan Pronman, et al. v. Brian Styles, et al., No. 16-12157, 11th Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 824).