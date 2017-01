01-23-2017 | 19:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Copyright Claim Barred By Collateral Estoppel, 11th Circuit Affirms

ATLANTA - A Georgia federal judge's March 2016 grant of a motion by Tyler Perry for judgment on the pleadings with regard to allegations the filmmaker infringed a copyrighted book was not erroneous, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Jan. 19 (Terri Strickland v. Tyler Perry, No. 16-11601, 11th Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 959).