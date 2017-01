01-23-2017 | 19:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Copyright Dispute Over Home Dismissed By New York Federal Judge

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - Allegations of copyright infringement levied in connection with a "look-a-like" home were dismissed Jan. 20 without leave to amend by a New York federal judge (Seth Fortgang, et al. v. Pereiras Architects Ubiquitous LLC, et al., No. 16-3754, E.D. N.Y.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 8175).