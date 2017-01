01-23-2017 | 19:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 9th Circuit: Employer Willfully Violates FCRA With Waiver And Disclosure

SAN FRANCISCO - An employer that includes a disclosure required by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) in the same document as a liability waiver willfully violates the FCRA, a Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled Jan. 20 in a case that it noted presented a question of first impression (Sarmad Syed, et al. v. M-I, LLC, et al., No. 14-17186, 9th Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1029).