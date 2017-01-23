01-23-2017 | 19:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Man's Conviction, Sentence For Insurance Fraud Upheld By Ohio Appeals Court

TOLEDO, Ohio - A trial court judge did not err when allowing a jury to hear evidence about an administrative hearing that concluded that a man should be terminated from his job for representing that he was married to obtain insurance benefits for his ex-wife because presentation of the information did not result in "a manifest miscarriage of justice," an Ohio appeals court panel ruled Jan. 20 in affirming the man's sentence and conviction (State of Ohio v. Marvin Arnold, No L-15-1126, Ohio App., 6th Dist.; 2017 Ohio App. LEIS 227).