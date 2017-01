01-23-2017 | 19:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Georgia Appellate Panel Reverses Summary Judgment In Wrongful Death Suit

ATLANTA - A Georgia appellate panel on Jan. 18 reversed summary judgment granted to a doctor after finding that the plaintiffs' experts' testimony established a genuine issue of material fact regarding whether a doctor's negligence caused the death of a resident at the rehabilitation facility he was working at (Cheryl Fields, et al. v. William Taylor, et al., Nos. A16A1753, A16A1754, Ga. App., 4th Div.; 2017 Ga. App. LEXIS 10).