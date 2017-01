01-23-2017 | 19:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Appeals Court Orders New Trial After Finding Oil Repair Estimate Inadmissible

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - An Arkansas appeals panel on Jan. 18 reversed a trial court judge's ruling ordering a defendant to pay $28,200 to remediate an oil spill on farmland he leased from his stepfather, finding that the repair estimate relied on by the plaintiff was inadmissible hearsay (Barry Jones, d/b/a Borderline Farms v. John B. Dozier Land Trust, et al., No. CV-16-378, Ark. App., Div. 4; 2017 Ark. App. LEXIS 23).