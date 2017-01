01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 6th Circuit Finds RESPA And Foreclosure Claims Are Not Related

CINCINNATI - The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 20 affirmed a district court's decision to dismiss a borrower's compulsory counterclaim of foreclosure, finding that a foreclosure case is not "logically related" to a claim for violation of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) (Christine Marais v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., No. 16-3323, 6th Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1095).