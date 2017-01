01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Court Reverses Order Striking Voluntary Dismissal, Affirms Award Of Fees

SAN DIEGO - A California appeals court on Jan. 20 affirmed a trial court's decision to award a mortgage company fees it incurred and an award of sanctions but reversed a ruling that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to strike her voluntary dismissal and enter judgment against her (Gwendolyn Wilson v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, No. D070965, Calif. App., 4th Dist., Div. 1; 2017 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 431).