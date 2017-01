01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insured Met Its Burden Of Proving Collapse Was Fortuitous Event, Judge Says

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge on Jan. 19 granted an insured's motion for summary judgment after determining that the insured met its burden of proving that the collapse of a pier's pile was a fortuitous event as required for coverage to exist under the all-risk policy at issue (Petroterminal De Panama S.A. v. QBE Marine & Specialty Syndicate 1036, et al., No. 14-8614, S.D. N.Y.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 7638).