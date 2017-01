01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Insurer's Suit Against Excess Insurer Fails To Allege Coverage Is Exhausted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A declaratory judgment lawsuit filed by a contractor's insurer against excess insurers over denied additional insured coverage for a construction defects claim fails because the insurer failed to allege that its coverage had been exhausted, a Florida federal judge ruled Jan. 20 (Zurich American Insurance Co. v. Amerisure Insurance Co., et al., No. 16-81393, S.D. Fla.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 8366).