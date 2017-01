01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Magistrate Recommends Ruling In Insurer's Favor In Dispute Over Civil Lawsuit

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - A New York federal magistrate judge on Jan. 19 issued a report recommending that summary judgment be granted in favor of a general liability insurer in an insured's declaratory judgment lawsuit seeking coverage for an underlying civil lawsuit (The Incorporated Village of Old Westbury v. American Alternative Insurance Corp., No. 15-07278, E.D. N.Y.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 8428).