01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Misrepresentation On Lot Size Warrants Rescission Of Policy, Judge Rules

ATHENS, Ga. - An insurer can rescind a homeowners policy it issued to a man who misrepresented on the policy application the size of the property he sought coverage for because the company provided evidence from its underwriter stating that it would not have issued the policy if it knew that the property was larger than five acres, a federal judge in Georgia ruled Jan. 23 in awarding summary judgment to the company (Great Lakes Reinsurance [UK] SE v. Charles Queen, No. 15-CV-123, M.D. Ga.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 8491).