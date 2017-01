01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - BMW Seeks Inter Partes Review Of Information Sharing Patent

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A patented system and method for sharing information in a distributed system of different networks is invalid under the Patent Act, according to a Jan. 18 petition for inter partes review (IPR) filed with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (BMW of North America LLC v. Stragent LLC, No. IPR2017-00676, PTAB).