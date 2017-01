01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Vacates, Remands Noninfringement Judgment In Patent Row

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Texas federal judge's summary judgment that a defendant did not infringe a patented process for producing the antioxidant coenzyme CoQ10 was reversed and remanded Jan. 23 by the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals (Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd. and ZMC-USA LLC v. Kaneka Corp., No. 16-1390, Fed. Cir.).