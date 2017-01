01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 7th Circuit: Former Cable Subscriber Lacks Standing To Sue For Record Retention

CHICAGO - A former Time Warner Cable Inc. customer lacks standing to sue the company for retaining his personal information years after he canceled his service as he was unable to make any allegation of injury or potential injury, a Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled Jan. 20 (Derek Gubala, et al. v. Time Warner Cable, Inc., No. 16-2613, 7th Cir.; 2016 U.S. App. LEXIS 1058).